DAM Videos Of The Day / 08-17-2018

August 17, 2018
This kid is just full of love. He loves his dad and loves water. He also makes sure to tell dad to be a "good fart machine".

Oh sure, it's all fun and games until you dance so hard you go over the ropes and into the water ... 

