DAM Videos Of The Day / 08-17-2018
August 17, 2018
This kid is just full of love. He loves his dad and loves water. He also makes sure to tell dad to be a "good fart machine".
Oh sure, it's all fun and games until you dance so hard you go over the ropes and into the water ...
MUST SEE VIDEO: Couple dancing at Boston Harbor Hotel last night slipped and ended up in the water (they weren’t hurt) -- if you know this couple, shoot me an email: [email protected] #Boston25 (Video: Alex Day) pic.twitter.com/TkS7dmeMki— Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) August 15, 2018