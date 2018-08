Oh .. cool. No big deal. Just a robot being very human. Not a problem at all. (NOTE: it was created using computer graphics)

WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE. RT @GustavoVela71: Robot pic.twitter.com/tfLYRUyA4k — Derren Brown (@DerrenBrown) August 18, 2018

When you're trying to be sexy but the road has other plans