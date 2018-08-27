DAM Videos Of The Day / 08-27-2018

August 27, 2018
Dave & Mahoney
Dave & Mahoney

A woman challenged her husband to come up with a creative way to reveal the gender of their baby -- he did not disappoint.

This hand trick has been going around recently. Can you figure out how it's done?

Tags: 
Las Vegas
radio
x1075
Dave and Mahoney
alternative