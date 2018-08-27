DAM Videos Of The Day / 08-27-2018
August 27, 2018
A woman challenged her husband to come up with a creative way to reveal the gender of their baby -- he did not disappoint.
my mom is pregnant and didn’t want to know the gender unless my dad found a creative way of letting her know... so he put together clips of my granddad’s voice (who passed away a year ago) to announce it to her :’) -- pic.twitter.com/wYV2GMDHeW— ana ☀️ (@anaxyoung) August 23, 2018
This hand trick has been going around recently. Can you figure out how it's done?
Let’s see how far this goes -- pic.twitter.com/0bNq4QY0qc— ✨--chidera--✨ (@kay_dera) August 22, 2018