DAM Videos Of The Day / 09-20-2018

September 20, 2018
Someone posted a song about things going fine even when there is chaos happening. It's catchy -- weird -- but catchy. 

A guy was caught riding a motorized jet ski down the highway -- it's totally legal. 

