DAM Videos Of The Day / 10-04-2018

This is a pretty cool moment. A soccer fan threw a cup of beer at a player after his 30-yard goal and he chugged it without skipping a beat.

Kennedy sätter alltså en frispark i krysset från 29 meter och fångar sedan en inkastad ölmugg i farten och tar en segerklunk. Proffs. pic.twitter.com/fECVVj4Y4T — Mikael Kudrén (@kudden) October 1, 2018