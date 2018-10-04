DAM Videos Of The Day / 10-04-2018
October 4, 2018
This is a pretty cool moment. A soccer fan threw a cup of beer at a player after his 30-yard goal and he chugged it without skipping a beat.
Kennedy sätter alltså en frispark i krysset från 29 meter och fångar sedan en inkastad ölmugg i farten och tar en segerklunk. Proffs. pic.twitter.com/fECVVj4Y4T— Mikael Kudrén (@kudden) October 1, 2018
