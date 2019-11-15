Dave almost sent an awkward video to the FAMILY group chat

November 15, 2019
What's the most embarrassing text/email/message that you've ever sent to the wrong person? Maybe you hit 'reply all' and complained about your boss or maybe you're like Dave's wife who accidentally sent a video to the FAMILY group chat. We also played an all new round of Fast Food Freakouts, had an all new Blooper Reel, The Internet is Awesome and today's Redneck Report was a fast food hat-trick! All three stories, somehow, involved fast food. We also had an all new Beer for Breakfast. Today we featured the Crafthaus boysenberry sour All the Bois. 

