Dave and Mahoney Buy Some Weird Stuff When They're Messed Up

Dave and Mahoney got through hump day with an all new Movie Quote Quiz and one of the most dramatic performances we have ever heard from our resident thespians in Alternative Theater. One reading almost brought Audrey to tears. We also had a fresh Redneck Report that included a story about a woman who cut off her husband's manhood, but that wasn't the craziest part of the story. The detective on the case was named Major Wank! We also asked about the dumb things you've purchased online after getting messed up and Mahoney decided to go through his ENTIRE Amazon history.