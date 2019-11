Dave, Mahoney and Audrey kicked off day 1 of the 4 Corners Food Drive by hanging out in the southwest part of the valley collecting food and monetary donations to help those in need this holiday season. They also had an all new round of Fake News Farra, Cover Your Ears and The Karen Chronicles. This week, one Karen threw some shade at a local Joann Fabric. Who complains about Joann Fabric? Karen. That's who.