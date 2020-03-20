Dave and Mahoney - Fri - 03/20 - Ep 1003

With the lock down in full effect, the Dave and Mahoney Morning Show took it upon ourselves to broadcast from each of our home studios. We had an all new Blooper Reel that was full of mistakes from throughout the week and we also asked about the silver lining you have found despite all the craziness going on. Speaking of going crazy, some people turn to video games in quarantine so we wanted to hear some opinions on the greatest video game of all time. We also had an all new Beer For Breakfast that included more than just beer. Stay safe!