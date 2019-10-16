Dave and Mahoney: The Great Tater Tot Debate
October 16, 2019
Categories:
Which one do you like better? French Fries or Tater Tots? Dave and Mahoney want to know when was the last time you got scammed? Was it a tummy tea you bought from a High School friend on Facebook? Or, maybe you're like Audrey and got you credit card information stolen after buying clothes from an Instagram ad.
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
20 Oct
2019 Las Vegas Ride For Kids Town Square Las Vegas
21 Nov
MGMT Returns To Sin City The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort
03 Dec
Holiday Havoc 2019 The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
21 Dec
X107.5 Presents Bleachers House of Blues Las Vegas
19 Jan
An Evening With STYX Pearl Concert Theater