Dave and Mahoney Have Some Big News To Share

When Dave and Mahoney say they have big news, they're not over-compensating for average-sized news. They really mean BIG and today they finally let everyone know. Listen and find out! We also had an all new Blooper Reel because we are all terrible at our jobs, an all new In Memoriam paying tribute to all of the fallen loads and a look back at our favorite audio clips of the week in The Internet Is Awesome. We also asked about the cheapest thing your parents did when you were growing up. Were you like Dave and ate watered down pasta sauce? We also finished off the week with an all new Beer For Breakfast featuring Boulevard Brewing Co.'s Unfiltered Wheat Beer.