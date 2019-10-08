Dave And Mahoney Listener Wishes Wife Would Play Kazoo More

October 8, 2019
Dave & Mahoney
Dave & Mahoney
Dave & Mahoney
Dave and Mahoney
Dave and Mahoney want to know: What is one thing your significant other used to do that they don't do anymore? One caller told the show that his wife no longer plays the Kazoo. Karen is back, and this time the chronicles take us to a Karen on Caren review attack on yelp!

Dave and Mahoney
Karen Chronicles
Redneck Report
Are You Smarter Than a Community College Dropout