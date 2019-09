The Dave and Mahoney morning show gave some fake news today with Fake News Farra.There were a LOT of upset Karen's writing bad yelp review, but one in particular said she would rather eat in a stall with a hobo going #2 than go back to this restaraunt. Rednecks going crazy in Florida and do something you absolutely shouldn't do in the back of a police car! All of that from Tuesdays show and more featured on the podcast.