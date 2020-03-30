@DaveAndMahoney: Fake News Farra Is Back
Dave and Mahoney - Mon - 3/30 - Ep 1009
March 30, 2020
Categories:
Today we want you to talk dirty to the @DaveAndMahoney show, tell us what food you're excited to go get once you're out of quarantine. Also, #FakeNewsFarra is BACK!! @MahoneySucks and @AudreyOnAir try to figure out which news story is fake... even though, they all sound totally real.
