@DaveAndMahoney: Fake News Farra Is Back

Dave and Mahoney - Mon - 3/30 - Ep 1009

March 30, 2020
Dave & Mahoney
Dave & Mahoney
fake news
Categories: 
Dave & Mahoney
Dave and Mahoney
Podcasts

Today we want you to talk dirty to the @DaveAndMahoney show, tell us what food you're excited to go get once you're out of quarantine. Also, #FakeNewsFarra is BACK!! @MahoneySucks and @AudreyOnAir try to figure out which news story is fake... even though, they all sound totally real. 

Tags: 
Dave and Mahoney
Fake News Farra
covid 19
updates
Las Vegas
Local News