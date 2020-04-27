@DaveandMahoney: First Show Back After Baby Boy Farra Being Born

April 27, 2020
Dave and Mahoney are back! First show since baby boy Farra was born on Monday 4/20! Yes, the same day as the 11 year anniversary of the show! Show Features: #AreYouSmarter and #TipsyorToddler

