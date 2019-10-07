The Dave and Mahoney Morning Show Fell Victim To Shamwow
October 7, 2019

The Morning Show wants to know what seemed like it was going to be AMAZING until you actually had to use it (like the ShamWow... what a waste of money. Didn't clean up one spill correctly. I WANT MY MONEY BACK!!!)
