Dave and Mahoney Pick Which Horror Film They Want To Be In
October 9, 2019
If you could pick to be taken out by any horror film icon, which one would it be? The Dave and Mahoney Morning Show help find love with a new feature of Missed Connection Inspection. The guys also get their acting on in Alternative Theater.
