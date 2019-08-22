Dave and Mahoney Talk Bad Tattoos

Do you regret getting your ex's name tattooed on you? Did you have one-too-many one night with your girls and thought that a dolphin would look great on your lower back? It happens all the time and we wanted to hear about all your crappy tattoos on today's show. Make sure to check out our Facebook page for the full thread of photos. We also provided some motivation to get you through the rest of the week in Wise Words From the Web. We had an all new round of Bleeped BS and Ian spoke to two people in an all new Dirty Laundry. One was a woman on a Walmart scooter (there were no Walmarts nearby) and another man who's friend got beat up by a gang of ladies.