Dave and Mahoney Talk Cheapest Things Your Parents Have Done
September 19, 2019
Woman sparks an apartment fire after burning her love letters in the Redneck Report. Ian caught up with his friend Richard and we learn that is has QUITE the past in The Dick Diaries. Dave and Mahoney challenge listeners with bleep BS and more on todays morning show.
