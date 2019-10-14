Dave and Mahoney Talk Crazy Ways You've Quit A Job

October 14, 2019
Think about it. We've all quit a job in an extremely dramatic way. According to some of our listeners, some are more dramatic than others. Ian checks out the Renaissance Fair and of course he has come up with a new game for Dave, Mahoney, and Audrey to play called: FREAK or FURRY?

