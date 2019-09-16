Dave and Mahoney Talk Hilarious Road Rage

Dave and Mahoney started off this week with an all new round of Are You Smarter Than a Community College Dropout. Kristen's working on her degree in economics and Mahoney doesn't really work on anything so who do you think pulled out the win? We also had all new editions of Tipsy or Toddler, the Redneck Report and Who's Got the Warrant. This week, Ian talked to three carnies. Jimmy, Donald and Bubble Girl all had extensive criminal histories. Can you guess which one has an active warrant out for their arrest? We also wanted to hear about the funniest road rage incident you've ever witnessed.