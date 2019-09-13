Dave and Mahoney Talk Losing Things in Ridiculous Places

Dave and Mahoney got Friday started with some much needed motivation in an all new Wise Words From the Web. It featured a man who dressed up and goes to the gym looking like Wolverine. We also had an all new Redneck Report, Blooper Reel and we wanted to hear about the last time you either hid or lost something and the ridiculous place that you found it. One listener randomly found thousands of dollars he thought he lost....in his old Nintendo! We also got the weekend started a little early with an all new Beer for Breakfast featuring CraftHaus Brewery's A Sip For My Homies Double IPA.