Dave and Mahoney Think Ian Is Too Old For Mosh Pits
October 28, 2019
Dave and Mahoney tell Ian he's too old to be going into mosh pits. Which, just so happens to be Ian's biggest regret from the weekend. Listeners call and text in with their most recent regrets. One person said, "I slept wit my ex, who's now married, in their new home they share togeter." YIKES!
