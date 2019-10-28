Dave and Mahoney Think Ian Is Too Old For Mosh Pits

October 28, 2019
Dave & Mahoney
Dave & Mahoney
Categories: 
Dave & Mahoney
Dave and Mahoney
Podcasts

Dave and Mahoney tell Ian he's too old to be going into mosh pits. Which, just so happens to be Ian's biggest regret from the weekend. Listeners call and text in with their most recent regrets. One person said, "I slept wit my ex, who's now married, in their new home they share togeter." YIKES!

Tags: 
Dave and Mahoney
Audrey
Ian
are you smarter
Who's Got The Warrant
Tipsy Or Toddler
Pop Trash
Redneck Report
Top Stories