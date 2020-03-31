@DaveAndMahoney: Trophy Husband
Dave and Mahoney - Tues - 3/31- Ep 1010
March 31, 2020
Categories:
Dave And Mahoney want to know: How has being in quarantine made you realize that you live with people WAY smarter than you? Today Dave, Mahoney, and Audrey face off to see if they can guess which songs are being covered in, #CoverYourEars.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
20 Jun
AWOLNATION: The Lightning Riders Tour Pearl Concert Theater
01 Aug
Summer 2020: Deftones Make Their Way To Vegas Pearl Concert Theater