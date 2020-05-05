@DaveAndMahoney: What Are You Paranoid About?
Is your neighbor starting to do weird stuff??
May 5, 2020
Categories:
We're all paranoid about something that's going on right now. Maybe it's UFO's or your neighbor is starting to behave a little weird.... submit your answers in here: @DaveandMahoney. Show Features: #CoverYourEars and the #KarenChronicles
