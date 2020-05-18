Dave and Mahoney Virtual Happy Hour With Big Dog Brewing
Saturday May 30th 4-6PM
Hosted by Mahoney from the Dave and Mahoney Morning Show, Big Dog's Brewing Company proudly present BIG DOG'S UNLEASHED. Sponsored by X1075, A virtual beer experience that can be enjoyed while maintaining social distancing. Delicious Craft Beer, Fun Food Pairings, a live art demonstration, interviews with the Team @ Big Dog's, and Music from the Big Dog's Front Porch with The Parametrics. The event is designed to promote our excellent brewers and beers as well as highlight the reopening of the brewpub. For just $20 you get a special, limited edition 4-pack of 16 oz cans with artwork designed by local artist Trey Shaw, tasting notes and pairing recipes, swag and more! For $35 you get the beer and the swag plus a charcuterie platter with paired tastes for each beer!