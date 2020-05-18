Dave and Mahoney Virtual Happy Hour With Big Dog Brewing

Hosted by Mahoney from the Dave and Mahoney Morning Show, Big Dog's Brewing Company proudly present BIG DOG'S UNLEASHED. Sponsored by X1075, A virtual beer experience that can be enjoyed while maintaining social distancing. Delicious Craft Beer, Fun Food Pairings, a live art demonstration, interviews with the Team @ Big Dog's, and Music from the Big Dog's Front Porch with The Parametrics. The event is designed to promote our excellent brewers and beers as well as highlight the reopening of the brewpub. For just $20 you get a special, limited edition 4-pack of 16 oz cans with artwork designed by local artist Trey Shaw, tasting notes and pairing recipes, swag and more! For $35 you get the beer and the swag plus a charcuterie platter with paired tastes for each beer!

Order your special edition four pack of Big Dog's Brews in advance at www. big dog sbrews.com , click the VIRTUAL BEER EXPERIENCE banner near the top of the page, or Pick up your beers curbside at Big Dog’s Brewing Company 5/25 ‐ 5/30 and tune in for the big event on Saturday, May 30 th 4 ‐ 6 pm. While you are it, enjoy some food and drinks from our award ‐ winning brewpub. Available daily Noon – to 8 pm