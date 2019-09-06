Dave and Mahoney Want To Hear About How You Got in Trouble

We got through a Friday the best way we know how. With beer! Today's Beer for Breakfast featured the 2018 Velvet Merkin from Firestone Walker Brewing Co. We also had an all new Blooper Reel and it sure was a team effort this week. We also asked about the dumb things you got in trouble for at school. One listener had a substitute teacher who told her to 'dive' into her work. She took him literally and things did not turn out well. We also had all new editions of The Internet is Awesome and Fast Food Freak Outs.