Dave and Mahoney Want to Hear About Your Strange Dates

With the weekend behind us, we came locked-and-loaded with an all new Dave and Mahoney Morning Show. We started off the morning with a new round of Are You Smarter Than a Community College Dropout. Mahoney has been on somewhat of a hot-streak lately and by hot-streak we mean he's won the last two weeks. It's still something, though! Ian also talked to 3 new people for a new round of Who's Got the Warrant and we asked about the strangest date you've ever been on. One listener called in and told us about how he wound up on a date with a girl who would not stop talking about the first guy she slept with. Nice, bro. Nice.