Dave and Mahoney Want to Hear About Your Weirdest Relative

We all have that one relative that, for lack of a better word, is strange. Maybe your uncle is cruising the open road in a crappy RV or maybe you have a cousin who likes to hiss like a cat. We all have them and that was the question on today's Dave and Mahoney Morning Show. Tell us about your weirdest relative. We also provided some, much needed, motivation with Wise Words From the Web. Ian talked to a man who was wearing an ankle monitor in an all new Dirty Laundry, we had an all new Bleeped BS and today's Redneck Report featured a woman who took a Kia for a test drive and decided to kidnap the salesman!