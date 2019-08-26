Dave and Mahoney Want to How Your Pets Flex

Dave and Mahoney came back from a nice weekend and got the week started with an all new Are You Smarter Than a Community College Dropout. Mahoney pulled out a miraculous win last week, can he make it two weeks in a row? We also had an all new Redneck Report along with a fresh round of Tipsy or Toddler. We asked about the most boss pet flex your furry friends have ever done and we played an all new round of Who's Got the Warrant. This week Ian talked to three men; an Australian pedicab driver, a 21 year old security guard and a man who JUST got out of jail. Can you guess which one has the warrant? It was the hardest round we've had yet.