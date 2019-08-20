Dave and Mahoney Want To Know How You Wound Up There

Have you ever wound up somewhere, maybe after a night out, and soon realized you were somewhere you didn't belong? It happens to the best of us sometimes and that's why we posed that question today. One listener got dragged to a street brawl and another had a shotgun pulled on him at a house party when he was on tour. We also had all new rounds of Fake News Farra and Cover Your Ears. Today's Redneck Report featured a man who was caught yellow-handed because of cheese dip and in this week's Karen Chronicles we read yelp reviews of Legoland in California, a Domino's in Ian's hometown and a high end Italian restaurant in Ohio.