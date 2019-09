Dave and Mahoney Want To Know If You Have Ever Been Hazed

Dave, Mahoney, Audrey and Ian are back after a long weekend and want to know if you have ever been hazed OR if you've ever hazed anyone. Is hazing still a thing? Listeners weighed in and one story definitely made us gag. We also had an all new round of Fake News Farra and Ian talked to 3 more people for Who's Got The Warrant. This week he talked to a 20 year old retail employee, a jaywalker named Richard and an 'entrepreneur' named Trippy. We also had an all new edition of The Karen Chronicles. This week, the Karens went after a San Fran pho restaurant, a New York Pharmacy, a LA cafe and the Anne Frank House!