Dave and Mahoney Want To Know The Most Lost You've Ever Been

Dave attempted to spread more fake news in an all new round of Fake News Farra. We also had an all new edition of the Karen Chronicles. This week, the Karens went after; a Florida restaurant, a Detroit nightclub, a Texas pizza shop and a NYC church. We also played an all new round of Cover Your Ears and we asked about the most lost you've ever been. One listener called in to tell us about how his 4-year-old accidentally took a solo elevator ride up to the top of a skyscraper!