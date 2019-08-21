Dave and Mahoney Want to Know What You Don't Spend Money On

August 21, 2019
We tend to spend big money on dumb things, but everyone has those things that they REFUSE to spend big money on. Maybe you thrift instead of buying new clothes or maybe you've never had a professional haircut. We wanted to hear it all. We also had an all new Redneck Report that featured a woman who, according to her boyfriend, 'went all Stone Cold Steve Austin' on his ass. We had all new rounds of The Movie Quote Quiz and Lazy Bones Mahonez and The Missed Connection Inspection featured a post from a grandpa just looking to 'relax' with other grandpas. Sure gramps, sure.  

