Dave and Mahoney Want to Know Who Ruined Thanksgiving

Have you ever ruined a Thanksgiving or maybe you've watched one burn to the ground? That was the topic on today's Dave and Mahoney Morning Show. One listener's sister had a meltdown and locked herself in a room the whole day. If that's not awkward, I don't know what is. Mahoney also attempted to continue his "win streak" in another round of Are You Smarter Than a Community College Dropout. We also had an all new edition of Tipsy or Toddler and Ian brought the craziest round of Who's Got the Warrant we've ever had. It featured an entertainer fresh from jail, a shirtless construction worker and a roller-skater by the name of Ben.