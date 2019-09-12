Dave and Mahoney Want to Know Your Holiday Pet Peeve

Today's Dave and Mahoney Morning Show got started with an all new round of Fake News Farra that included a story about a truck driver who spilled his load because he got distracted by a cute dog, a man who hooked up a car battery to his junk and a woman who left her kids in the car while she ate at a buffet for 6 hours. Can you spot which one is the fake news? We also had all new editions of Bleeped BS, the Redneck Report and Dirty Laundry. And we wanted to hear about your holiday pet peeves. Maybe you're like Mahoney and think that Thanksgiving should only be served in the afternoon and never at night.