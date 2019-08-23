Dave and Mahoney Want to Talk About Gluttony

Mahoney took a recent trip to Arby's and was challenged by an elderly man to eat more than him. This led to Mahoney eating 3 double sandwiches and us asking you about the most gluttonous thing you do. One listener mixes 5 boxes of Mike and Ikes and Hot Tamales together, throws them in a bowl and props it right on his belly. We also had an all new Blooper Reel and Redneck Report. We revisited our favorite audio clips from the past week in The Internet is Awesome and we celebrated Friday the only way we know how. With beer! Today's Beer For Breakfast featured the classic Dogfish Head 90 Minute Imperial IPA.