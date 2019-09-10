Dave and Mahoney Want To Talk Embarrassing Trends

Dave and Mahoney got Tuesday started with all new editions of Tipsy or Toddler and The Karen Chronicles. This week, the Karens went after a pizzeria, a LA dive bar, a Ford dealership and an El Pollo Loco. None of them were pleased and they let us know about it. We also had an all new Redneck Report with a man who almost committed the perfect crime, except for the fact that he left a photocopy of his face at the crime scene. We also had an all new Cover Your Ears and Dave and Mahoney wanted to hear about the embarrassing trends you fell for when you were younger. 1986 was a good year for fashion....right?