@DaveAndMahoney: What Was Your Most Expensive Day Ever?
Dave and Mahoney - Wed - 3/11 - Ep 996
March 11, 2020
What Was Your Most Expensive Day Ever? Did You Have A Really Bad Day Gambling And Lost $6k? We Want To Know The Story. Send It Over To Our Socials, @DaveandMahoney. Show Features: Movie Quote Quiz, Missed Connection Inspection, Fast Food Feakouts.
