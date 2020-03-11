@DaveAndMahoney: What Was Your Most Expensive Day Ever?

March 11, 2020
What Was Your Most Expensive Day Ever? Did You Have A Really Bad Day Gambling And Lost $6k? We Want To Know The Story. Send It Over To Our Socials, @DaveandMahoney. Show Features: Movie Quote Quiz, Missed Connection Inspection, Fast Food Feakouts. 

