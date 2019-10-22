Dave and Mahoney: What Are You Hiding From A First Date
October 22, 2019
What do you make sure to keep secret when you first start dating someone? One listener told Dave and Mahoney that she's been hiding her guy friends from her boyfriend since day 1!! On today's Karen Chronicles one Karen has a problem with Trader Joes. Only a Karen would hate a grocery store.
