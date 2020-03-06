@DaveAndMahoney: Coronavirus 101

Dave Farra from the Dave And Mahoney Morning Show gives you the basic 101 information on what you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak. It's pretty simple people so let's not freak out...yet. Here are some other helpful basic tips for you.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning product.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60%–95% alcohol.

For all the up to date information on the Coronavirus go to CDC.gov.