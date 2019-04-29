Dave & Mahoney Celebrate 10 Years With the Fans -- And Dennis Lloyd!

After a decade of two guys talking about whatever crosses their minds, it stands to reason that fans who came out to celebrate at the Dave & Mahoney 10th Anniversary party at Topgolf were treated to just that: Dave & Mahoney talking about anything and everything on their minds.

It was that kind of night at Topgolf's Birdie Bar Friday (Apr. 26) as loads of D&M fans came out to help the guys commemorate 10 years of their inspired lunacy.

In fact, partygoers enjoyed what turned out to be a pretty racuous live version of their morning show as Dave, Mahoney, Sylvia and Ian talked about the anniversary, beer and pricy underwear -- and that was in just the first 10 minutes!

Of course, games and giveaways were happening at a breakneck pace too, as t-shirts as well as tickets to both nights of OBC, Social Distortion and Flogging Molly and Florence + the Machine flew into the hands of lucky winners every 15 minutes.

Actually, help from fans was the only way anybody got through the show spelling bee as words like abstinence, aerator and bouyant had Sylvia and Mahoney tied up in knots.

But it wasn't all a walk in the park for fans either. Ian's YouTube cuts of alternative cover songs were so horrifying that it was tough for even diehard fans to identify huge hits by The Killers or Twenty One Pilots.

Eventually, all the fun gave way to the music as everybody thrilled to a killer four-song set from Dennis Lloyd.

In addition to scorching through his international hit "Nevermind" as well as his latest single "Never Go Back," Lloyd brought the house down with a sax-infused, sing-along cover of Britney Spears' pop blockbuster "...Baby One More Time."

After the set, Dennis hung out to chat with and take pics with the fans to close out a fantastic night honoring Dave & Mahoney's first decade in Las Vegas. Give or take some time in Houston...but we all know how that is...

We may not do another 10th Anniversary Party anytime soon (although we think Pauly should be hitting the 20 YEAR milestone in 2024!), but keep listening to find out how you can be a part of our next X1075 live show and performances.