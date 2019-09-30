Dave Used To Torture His Bus Driver With Bubblegum
September 30, 2019
Categories:
What are some crazy stories you remember from riding the bus home from school?? Dave used to torutre his bus driver with bubble gum... which makes sense as to why she turned evil!!!! A new episode of Who's Got The Warrant as Ian attempting to be too cool with a dude named, New York.
