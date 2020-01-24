@DaveAndMahoney: Fast Food Freakout

Have you ever been so angry at a fast food place that you started a fight?? It seems to be a trend now-a-days and listener Patrick was able to figure out where some CRAZY fights were started in pretty well known restaurants! (he must fight there frequently) We also had a new beer featured on todays #BeerForBreakfast, @davefarra and @audreyonair disagreed with @MahoneySucks and @Ian_E_Radio on flavors... but everyone could agree that the beer was DAMN good!