@DaveAndMahoney: If You Had To Fight One Animal Naked...

The guys want to know the answers to real important questions. Like, if you had to fight one animal naked which one would be the absolute WORST one to fight? Submit your answers to our socials @DaveAndMahoney or @X1075. In 2020 we are finding that Karen's around the globe are still complaining and this week they are angry with gas stations and a... food bank? If you missed out from anything else this week, check it all out at http://www.daveandmahoney.com