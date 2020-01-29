@DaveAndMahoney: Kids These Days Will Never Understand

Kids today will never understand the struggle of dial up or having to wait for the DJ to play your favorite song on the radio so you could record it. What's a struggle from your past that you'll never forget? Share it with us to our socials, @DaveAndMahoney! Speaking of sharing... the over share of freaky events is too real on Craigs List. But! We are commited to helping those in need find the love they deserve on the, Missed Connection Inspection. Check out previous show content and everything else you may have missed here, http://www.daveandmahoney.com