@DaveAndMahoney: Know Someone Being Fake On Social Media?

February 19, 2020
phony
Podcasts

Episode 981: Photoshop, Money Flexing, and The Person Who's Married but Acts Single... We All Know That ONE Fake Person On Social Media. Call out the fakes you know and send it to our socials, @DaveAndMahoney. Speaking of being married and acting single, there's a LOT of that happening on Craigslist and we are going to air it all out on today's, #MissedConnectionInspection. Check out more content you may have missed here, http://daveandmahoney.com

