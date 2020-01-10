@DaveAndMahoney: Know Someone Who Spends WAY Too Much Money?
January 10, 2020
We all know that one person who spends WAY too much money on the most ridiculous things, right? Maybe you're the ridiculous spender? This morning, we found out that @AudreyOnAir may beat @MahoneySucks on ridiculous spending habits. Share your story with us on our socials @DaveAndMahoney. The #BeerForBreakfast featured today was Founders CBS, Canadian Breakfast Stout, and it's one of the highest rated beers on the show to date!! Visit DaveAndMahoney.com for more content.