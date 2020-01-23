@DaveAndMahoney: Mahoney's 2020 Platform, Bidet's Everywhere

If @MahoneySucks were to run for president in 2020 his platform would be, bidets for each home!!! #CleanButtsMatter!! The show's question of the day leaves everyone feeling a bit sentimental: has a loved one ever thrown away something special to you? Maybe your mom threw away your legos from 30 years ago or maybe your baby blanket? You weren't using it but it doesn't matter!! Share your story to the morning show socials, @daveandmahoney. All additional content can be found here, http://www.daveandmahoney.com