@DaveAndMahoney: Prank Wars

What Pranks Did You Pull On Your Family Members?

January 17, 2020
Have you ever pulled a GLORIOUS prank on a family member? Maybe you've been pranked hard? Share your story to the socials, @DaveAndMahoney. It's Friday and the show has worked EXTRA hard this week. No slip ups at all... just kidding. @Ian_E_Radio caught them all on the Blooper Reel. Hearing the mess ups did make everyone want to drink though! The beer featured on this Friday's Beer For Breakfast was, Bells Best Brown Ale. Check out anything else you may have missed from this weeks show here, http://www.daveandmahoney.com

